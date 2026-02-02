During an on-site inspection on February 1, 2026, Philippine Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon expressed dismay over the stagnation of this Malabog flyover in Albay project, which has plagued locals for nearly five years despite a hefty ₱159 million budget allocation. The 700-metre flyover, intended to ease traffic congestion along the Maharlika Highway, remains only 12% complete, with unfinished pillars standing as stark reminders of inefficiency. Jay Hilotin | Gulf News | File