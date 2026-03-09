GOLD/FOREX
Brent crude oil price spikes to $107.1 amid Iran-US-Israel war

Geopolitical unrest drives Brent crude to highest in years

Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
Oil prices continue to surge amid growing Israel-Iran tensions. The on-going conflict has led to halted flows through the Strait of Hormuz, production cuts by Iraq and Kuwait, and retaliatory actions affecting exports.
As of March 9, 2026, global crude oil prices have surged dramatically, reaching levels not seen in years amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

This has disrupted supply routes, including partial closures or threats to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for Gulf oil exports.

Latest prices (sourced from oilprice.com, with minor delays as of recent updates):

  • WTI Crude: 107.1 +16.20+17.82%

  • Brent Crude: 107.8 +15.06+16.25%

  • Murban Crude:103.2 +8.73+9.24%

Spike ripples to fuel prices

The sharp rally — over 50% year-to-date from around $60 — stems from fears of prolonged supply disruptions.

Iran's conflict has led to halted flows through the Strait of Hormuz, production cuts by Iraq and Kuwait, and retaliatory actions affecting exports.

Markets have priced in a significant risk premium, pushing benchmarks higher despite earlier expectations of stability.

US drillers have added rigs in response, but immediate relief remains limited.

This spike has rippled to fuel prices, with US gasoline surging and global energy costs rising, potentially pressuring inflation and economies.

Analysts warn prices could test $110+ if tensions persist, though de-escalation or alternative routes might cap gains.

