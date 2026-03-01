Citing officials familiar with the operation, the newspaper reported that Washington and Tel Aviv had initially planned to strike at night. But after receiving updated intelligence confirming the timing and location of the meeting, the operation was advanced.

According to The New York Times, the CIA had tracked Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s movements for months and became aware of a meeting of senior Iranian officials scheduled for Saturday morning at a leadership compound in central Tehran.

Within hours of his death, Iranian state television broadcast archive footage draped in black banners. Official outlets framed his killing as the “martyrdom of the Guardian,” portraying it not as a defeat but as a sacrifice for national sovereignty.

