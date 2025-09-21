UAE warns public: Why most cyberattacks target human behaviour

Fake rewards, urgent threats: inside the scams behind cyberattacks
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cyber Security Council has warned that social engineering—attacks that exploit human weaknesses rather than technical vulnerabilities—is used in nearly 98 per cent of cyberattacks.
The warning came in the sixth week of the Council’s Cyber Pulse initiative, a 52-week awareness campaign aimed at raising digital literacy and resilience among individuals and institutions.
The Council explained that attackers often pose as officials, friends, or trusted organisations to trick victims into disclosing sensitive information or carrying out harmful actions. Common tactics include offering fake rewards, impersonating credible entities, sending urgent threats, or overwhelming victims with conflicting messages.
Fraudsters, it said, rely not only on malware but also on direct communication, using empathy, urgency, or fear to manipulate emotions and build trust. Their aim is often to obtain banking or personal information, or to pressure victims into rash decisions.
The Council urged the public to verify identities, avoid sharing sensitive details such as account numbers or passwords, and remain cautious of sudden messages demanding immediate action. It also advised monitoring official alerts and keeping up to date with cybersecurity guidance.
Now in its second year, the Cyber Pulse campaign forms part of national efforts to strengthen digital safety, protect users from growing cyber risks, and build trust in the UAE’s digital ecosystem.
