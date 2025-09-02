Cybersecurity urgency: Experts warn of rising threats and the need for digital awareness

World is witnessing a surge in cyberattacks and digital fraud schemes
With the rapid pace of technological advancement and growing reliance on the internet, the world is witnessing a surge in cyberattacks and digital fraud schemes that target personal data and finances through phishing and the misuse of artificial intelligence. Experts warn of the dangers these attacks pose to individuals and society, stressing the importance of digital awareness, parental supervision, and the enforcement of laws that impose deterrent penalties on fraudsters.
They emphasize that the risks no longer stem solely from technical breaches but also from the exploitation of digital illiteracy. This, they argue, requires collective efforts to build community-wide digital resilience grounded in awareness and vigilance.
As digital platforms and smart applications become integral to everyday life, cybersecurity has emerged as an urgent necessity, no less critical than physical safety. Awareness campaigns highlight national efforts to combat online fraud and foster responsible digital citizenship.
The Security Media Department at the Ministry of Interior’s General Directorate of Security Support has launched the campaign “Don’t Let Them Deceive You” in cooperation with the Federal Criminal Police Directorate. The campaign aims to raise awareness of common fraud tactics, preventive measures, and the legal consequences for offenders. It also underscores the importance of reporting suspicious activity immediately through the Ministry of Interior’s Cybercrime Platform, available via its smart app MOIUAE.
Speaking to Gulf News, legal consultant Abeer Al Dahmani of Al Dahmani Legal Consultancy in Abu Dhabi, said: “Cyber fraud is a transnational crime and an escalating threat that endangers individuals, institutions, and entire economies. It undermines community security, digital trust, and social stability. Every victim is not an isolated case but often the result of prior negligence, silence, or failure to report, which allows criminals to refine their methods and strike again with even greater deception.”
She added: “The UAE legislator has paid close attention to these crimes given the rapid technological advances the country is navigating. Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2021 on Combating Rumors and Cybercrime represents a cornerstone in the UAE’s strategy to combat digital crime. Article (11) criminalizes the use of information networks or digital technologies for fraud, unlawful gain, or data theft, with penalties including imprisonment and fines starting from Dh100,000. Harsher penalties apply under aggravated circumstances.
This law not only addresses traditional offenses but also covers emerging crimes associated with technological progress. It is part of a broader legislative framework that includes laws on telecommunications regulation, personal data protection, and electronic transactions, in addition to the general principles of the Federal Penal Code. Importantly, liability extends beyond direct perpetrators to anyone who facilitates, aids, or deliberately fails to report a crime. In some contexts, willful negligence or concealment constitutes a criminal offense if it allows the crime to persist or causes harm to others.”
A National Responsibility Al Dahmani cautioned against complacency, stressing: “Protecting the digital community is not solely the responsibility of security agencies. It is a national, ethical, and legal duty that requires enhancing public legal literacy and encouraging proactive reporting of suspicious behavior. We need an informed environment where individuals know their rights, recognize their obligations, and safeguard their digital security responsibly, in line with UAE federal laws.”
She warned that cybercriminals exploit rapid information exchange and advanced technologies—such as social engineering, electronic forgery, and AI tools that mimic voices or create fake websites—to launch more sophisticated attacks.
“One case involved an Emirati woman who clicked on a fraudulent banking link and lost Dh15,000 from her account before realizing she had been scammed. This underlines why awareness campaigns are no longer optional but a national necessity. Broad participation enhances their impact and ensures an integrated approach to protection,” she explained.
Al Dahmani concluded by highlighting the family’s role:
“Unsupervised children may spend long hours gaming online, exposing them to risks. Likewise, older adults unfamiliar with modern technologies can become easy targets. A casual word, an unguarded share, or a hasty response to a suspicious message can escalate into financial, family, or security disasters.”
Speaking to Gulf News, Social media expert Ibrahim Althahli; Activist and social media expert described cyber fraud as “a serious threat that can steal personal data, damage mental well-being, and exploit individuals’ lack of online literacy.”
He explained that phishing is among the most common tactics, where scammers use fake emails or links to trick victims into sharing sensitive information such as banking details or passwords. Fraudulent offers, fake rewards, or free software downloads often serve as bait, with malicious programs granting criminals access to family data.
Althahli warned: “Fraudsters often send emails or texts posing as popular gaming platforms or apps, urging users to log in or share credentials. Others embed fake reward links into social media platforms or games.”
For protection, he advised avoiding suspicious links, never sharing personal data online, and using security tools that detect fraudulent sites. He stressed the importance of following official awareness campaigns and security advisories.
He recalled a case in which a man, awaiting an email regarding a domestic worker’s visa, received a fake message requesting banking details. Believing it legitimate, he entered his information. Shortly afterward, multiple withdrawals totaling Dh10,000 were made from his account before authorities froze it and helped recover the funds.
UAE Cybersecurity Council warns: “The rapid acceleration of information transfer and advanced technologies has emboldened fraudsters, enabling them to deploy social engineering, electronic forgery, and even AI to clone voices or create fake websites. Awareness campaigns are no longer a social luxury but a national imperative. Multi-stakeholder collaboration enhances their effectiveness and ensures holistic protection.”
UAE Ministry of Interior emphasizes: “Awareness and vigilance are essential when receiving emails or texts appearing to come from trusted sources requesting personal details or passwords. Families play a central role in digital education and supervision at home. Neglecting children’s online safety leaves them vulnerable, while seniors’ lack of technological knowledge can also be exploited. A single careless click or response can spiral into a financial, family, or security crisis.”
