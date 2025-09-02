Cybersecurity urgency: Experts warn of rising threats and the need for digital awareness

This law not only addresses traditional offenses but also covers emerging crimes associated with technological progress. It is part of a broader legislative framework that includes laws on telecommunications regulation, personal data protection, and electronic transactions, in addition to the general principles of the Federal Penal Code. Importantly, liability extends beyond direct perpetrators to anyone who facilitates, aids, or deliberately fails to report a crime. In some contexts, willful negligence or concealment constitutes a criminal offense if it allows the crime to persist or causes harm to others.”