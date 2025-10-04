Oman sees 50% surge in cyber financial fraud during first half of 2025

Increase attributed to the rapid evolution of technology, electronic payment systems
Dubai: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has reported a sharp 50 percent rise in cyber fraud crimes across the Sultanate during the first half of 2025, compared with the same period last year, Oman news Agency reported.
ROP attributed the surge to the rapid evolution of technology, electronic payment systems, and widespread adoption of digital platforms, which have enabled increasingly sophisticated scams.
Brigadier Jamal bin Habib Al Quraishi, Director General of Criminal Investigation and Research at the ROP, said the growing complexity of online crimes is tied to the use of artificial intelligence (AI), deepfake technology, and advanced digital manipulation techniques. “Cybercriminals are becoming more adept at impersonating real people, exploiting trust, and manipulating emotions to steal data and seize money,” he said.
Among the most common frauds are fake online marketplaces and e-commerce listings offering goods or services at prices far below market value. Victims are lured into paying deposits or full amounts before the scammers vanish.
Another emerging tactic involves deepfake impersonations of government employees during video calls, deceiving victims into revealing personal or banking information.
A particularly widespread scheme uses spoofed websites designed to mimic official portals. These fake sites, often promoted through search engines to appear legitimate, trick users into entering their credentials and one-time passwords (OTPs).
Once entered, criminals swiftly withdraw funds and funnel them through complex networks of bank accounts and cryptocurrency exchanges, often transferring the money abroad within minutes.
Fraudsters are also exploiting “job duty” scams, offering fake financial positions to unwitting recruits who are asked to open bank accounts. These accounts are then used to launder money obtained through earlier scams, leaving the recruits legally accountable for facilitating criminal transactions.
The ROP is intensifying efforts to detect and shut down fraudulent websites, working closely with telecom operators and local banks to freeze compromised accounts and block phone numbers linked to scams.
Preventive measures include awareness campaigns through the ROP’s digital platforms, educational lectures in schools and universities, and public outreach at national events to promote digital caution.
Brigadier Al Quraishi urged the public to avoid sharing personal or banking data, enable two-factor authentication, and use prepaid or limited-amount cards for online purchases.
He stressed that legitimate government and banking institutions will never request sensitive information over the phone or online.
Victims of suspected fraud are advised to immediately contact their bank to freeze accounts, report the incident to the nearest police station, or call the toll-free hotline 80077444, while preserving all communications and evidence for investigation.
