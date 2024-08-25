The council warned against phishing attempts through fake, exaggerated offers, noting that phishers use language that denote a sense of urgency in their fraudulent messages in the hope that the public quickly accesses suspicious links.

Be warned, don;t miss the golden opportunity, hurry up-these are sonme of the common phrases used by scamsters, the council said, adding that requests are also made for email confirmations and upgrades.

Individuals may receive unwanted emails from unknown senders, warning of phishing messages for personal accounts via electronic games, calling on on them to be careful and avoid fake offers, the council said.

It also warned that phishing messages could put gaming accounts at risk, as cybercriminals use deceptive emails to steal personal data.

It said electronic games should be downloaded only from official stores with care being taken to assess any messages received, by verifying the identity of the sender, avoiding clicking on suspicious links, and activating multi-factor authentication to protect against electronic fraud.

The council confirmed that email is an effective means of communication, but it is also one of the most targeted means of communication by cybercriminals.

Pay attention to the email address, unclear logos or images, spelling errors, a tone of insistence and exaggerated emotional messages in the emails, the council advised.

It quoted a report that cound 35 per cent of malware arriving via email, and provided a few tips to protect against the risk of fraud.