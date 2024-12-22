Key benefits of the Type D Visa:

* Extended stay: Enables students to remain in the host country for the duration of their academic program.

* Work opportunities: Permits part-time work, typically limited to 10-20 hours per week.

* Pathway to residency: In some cases, can serve as a stepping stone to permanent residency or citizenship.

Impact of the new rule

The mandatory fingerprinting requirement is expected to have several implications for international students:

* Longer processing times: Increased administrative tasks and the need for in-person appointments will likely lead to longer processing times.

* Additional costs and travel: Students may incur extra costs for travel and accommodation to reach the consulate for fingerprinting.

* Complex application process: The added step of scheduling and attending a fingerprinting appointment can make the application process more complicated.

* Potential backlogs: Increased demand for appointments could lead to longer wait times and potential backlogs at consulates.

Navigating the new landscape

To successfully navigate this change, international students are advised to:

* Plan ahead: Start the visa application process well in advance to account for potential delays.

* Stay informed: Keep up-to-date with the latest visa requirements and any changes announced by the Italian government or consulates.

* Organise thoroughly: Gather all necessary documents and ensure they are accurate and complete.

* Be patient: Understand that the new rule may cause longer processing times and be prepared to adapt to potential delays.

By being proactive and well-prepared, international students can mitigate the impact of this new regulation and successfully obtain their Type D visas to pursue their academic goals in Italy.

Upcoming changes in European travel rules In mid-2025, the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) will further tighten travel requirements. Nationals from 60 countries must obtain ETIAS authorisation before entering visa-free European nations, adding another preparatory step for travellers. International students planning to study in Italy should act early and ensure their applications are complete to avoid delays caused by these new requirements.

Applying for a student visa to Italy from the UAE: A complete guide

Non-EU citizens planning to study in Italy must apply for a student visa at the appropriate Italian Consulate in their country of residence. Here’s everything you need to know about the process:

Choose your visa type

The visa type depends on your duration of stay:

More than 90 days: For long-term academic programs (e.g., undergraduate or postgraduate studies), apply for a Type D visa.

Up to 90 days: For short-term stays (e.g., language courses), apply for a Schengen visa.

Prepare your required documents

Completed entry visa application form.

Recent passport-size photograph

Valid travel document: Valid for at least three months beyond visa expiry

Proof of accommodation in Italy: Hotel booking or a hospitality declaration

Proof of financial means: At least €467.65 per month (totaling €6,079.45 annually) for long-term stays.

Health insurance: Coverage for medical treatment and hospitalisation.

Additional requirements for Type D Visa:

Proof of enrollment or pre-enrollment in an academic program

Language proficiency in Italian or English (based on the program)

For minor applicants

Birth certificate (translated and legalised)

Parental consent for expatriation: Signed by both parents or legal guardian, translated, and legalised.

Visa fees

* €50.00, payable in the UAE's local currency.

Where to apply

You can submit your application at the Embassy of Italy in Abu Dhabi or the Consulate General of Italy in Dubai, with support available through external service providers BLS Italy Visa and VFS Global.

Additional resources

For detailed information on the visa procedure, refer to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' online portal: Il visto per l'Italia.

By organising your documents and understanding the process, you can streamline your study visa application and focus on preparing for your academic journey in Italy!