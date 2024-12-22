Kuwait City: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark visit to Kuwait — the first by an Indian PM in 43 years — has set a dynamic course for the future of India-Kuwait relations and bolstered India’s ties with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Modi expressed confidence that GCC-India relations will thrive under Kuwait’s presidency, as he engaged in high-level talks aimed at strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation.

Modi’s discussions with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah outlined an ambitious roadmap to deepen ties across key sectors, including trade, energy, defence, technology, and education. “Both leaders emphasised a shared commitment to expanding economic, political, and cultural collaboration,” said Ministry of External Affairs Secretary Arun Kumar Chatterjee.

In a grand display of hospitality, Modi was received by senior Kuwaiti officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Fahad Yusuf Al Sabah. The warmth extended beyond protocol, as around 200 members of the Indian diaspora gathered to welcome the Prime Minister, showcasing the vibrant bond between the two nations.

Recognition of India’s global role

During the visit, Modi was conferred with Kuwait’s highest civilian honour, The Order of Mukarak Al Kabeer. Accepting the award, he dedicated it to 1.4 billion Indians, underscoring their collective contribution to the world stage. Modi’s visit also served to strengthen India’s strategic partnership with the GCC, a bloc that includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

With Kuwait at the helm of the GCC presidency, the visit highlighted the region’s pivotal role in India’s global engagement.

A shared vision for the future From productive talks with the Emir of Kuwait to a ceremonial Guard of Honour, every aspect of the visit reaffirmed the shared commitment to prosperity and security. The Emir lauded the Indian community’s vital role in Kuwait’s growth, while Modi pledged to further elevate bilateral ties in areas critical to both nations’ futures.