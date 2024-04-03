Dr. Azad Moopen will remain the Founder Chairman, and Ms. Alisha Moopen will serve as Aster GCC's Managing Director and Group CEO. The Moopen Family will continue to retain operational control of the company.

"The separation has established a GCC business which has tremendous growth potential and will be focused on tapping the opportunities in the region," said Dr. Azad Moopen. "We are glad that Fajr Capital and its consortium of partners have chosen to partner with us on this growth journey, and we are confident that their demonstrated expertise will empower our expansion plans within GCC's dynamic healthcare landscape, especially Saudi Arabia."