New Delhi: The number of Indians living in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries has crossed nine million, India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, told Parliament on Friday.

Indians are employed in a wide range of professions from highly qualified sectors like fintech, healthcare, information technology, engineering, and banking to blue-collar jobs like cleaners, maids, electricians, and plumbers, the Minister said.

Within the GCC, the most popular destination for Indian job seekers is the UAE, with 3.55 million Indians. The UAE is followed by Saudi Arabia, which hosts 2.64 million Indians, Singh said in reply to questions from members of the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament.

Kuwait has one million Indians, while the rest of the GCC has Indians only in six figures.

India issued emigration clearance to 180,000 of its citizens till 30th June this year to take up employment in countries that require such clearance under Indian rules.

This half-yearly figure is somewhat similar to the 398,000 emigration clearances issued for the entire calendar year of 2023.