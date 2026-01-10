AI memory shortages could push PS6 launch to 2028
Gamers itching for the next-gen PlayStation might want to sit tight—AI memory shortages are making Sony rethink PS6’s launch, and GTA 6 is only adding more drama to the mix.
Insider Gaming reports that Sony, along with other console makers, is grappling with worldwide RAM shortages. AI companies are consuming unprecedented amounts of memory for machine learning and large-scale computation, pushing prices higher. Laptop and smartphone makers have already raised prices to offset these shortages, and console manufacturers are not immune.
Sony faces a choice: Pass the extra cost onto consumers, potentially hurting early PS6 sales, or delay the release until memory supply stabilises. Previously leaked reports had pegged a November 2027 launch for the PS6—but industry insiders now suggest this could slip toward 2028.
Modern consoles rely heavily on high-speed RAM to deliver smooth gameplay, detailed visuals, and fast loading times. With production stretched thin, components are both scarce and expensive.
Pushing forward in 2027 could either mean a higher-priced PS6 or slimmer profit margins for Sony. Delaying the console now appears to be the most practical option, allowing memory prices to drop and giving engineers more time to refine the next-generation hardware.
Sony is teaming up with AMD, the chipmaker behind high-performance processors and graphics cards, to supercharge the PS6’s GPU. Together, they’re working on innovations like dedicated Radiance Cores for advanced ray tracing and path tracing, AI-assisted upscaling, and next-level compression technologies. These upgrades promise smoother frame rates, stunningly realistic visuals, and more efficient performance—but don’t hold your breath just yet, as global component shortages could delay their arrival.
Lead architect Mark Cerny had confirmed that much of the PS6 tech is still in simulation, with the final hardware far from complete. In other words, Sony is carefully balancing ambition with feasibility—and gamers may have to wait a little longer for the payoff.
The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 adds another layer of complexity. Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier had earlier noted the game is still far from “content complete,” and that November 19, 2026, release date? Don’t bet your pre-order on it. Rockstar is determined to polish every corner of the city before launch—nobody wants another Cyberpunk 2077 fiasco.
Even more reason to pause your PS6 hype: GTA 6 is set to be a PlayStation powerhouse, practically a PS5 system seller. That means Sony might hit the brakes on PS6 timing, making sure the next console doesn’t step on GTA 6’s turf. In other words, your next-gen dreams might have to wait… while Rockstar gets the spotlight.
Piers Harding-Roll, Gaming Research Director at Ampere Analysis, had earlier said, as quoted by Screen Rant, the delay might tempt PlayStation and Xbox to squeeze more life out of their current consoles before launching the next wave, possibly nudging new console releases toward 2028. In other words: GTA 6 is a strategic chess move for the entire industry.
The hype (and the rumor mill) around GTA 6 has already shaken up 2026’s gaming calendar, with analysts and fan theorists debating every behind-the-scenes decision at Rockstar. Cross-gen play might soften the blow, but there’s no denying that the game’s release timing is now a power player in Sony and Microsoft’s long-term plans.
And yes, while a PlayStation 6 launch in late 2027 might still be 'on paper,' if Harding-Roll’s theory holds water, gamers might be waiting longer than expected for the next-gen experience. Meanwhile, Rockstar’s reputation—already bruised by past controversies—is under scrutiny, and fans are watching closely.
GTA 6 isn’t just a delay. It’s a domino that could reshape gaming for years.
Gamers face a tough choice: Play GTA 6 (when it's out, if at all this year) on the existing PS5, which may soon feel outdated, or wait for the PS6 version, which could offer enhancements and longer-term support. Historical precedent shows that Rockstar often delivers the “full” experience on the next console generation—GTA 5 on PS3 was limited, but its PS4 release unlocked much of its potential.
Reddit users are already debating this, weighing whether to buy GTA 6 at launch or wait for the PS6 release. The consensus: the PS6 will offer upgrades, but gamers may not want to delay their experience for years.
What this means for gamers:
PS6 launch: Likely closer to 2028 rather than 2027.
GTA 6 release: November 19, 2026, but content may still be finalised.
Hardware shortages: AI demand driving up RAM prices, affecting console production and pricing.
Gameplay experience: Full GTA 6 features may be more polished on PS6, but PS5 remains a viable platform for launch.
In short, the next console leap may take longer than expected, and GTA 6 could shape both the PS5 and PS6 gaming experience for years to come.
