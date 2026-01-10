Gamers face a tough choice: Play GTA 6 (when it's out, if at all this year) on the existing PS5, which may soon feel outdated, or wait for the PS6 version, which could offer enhancements and longer-term support. Historical precedent shows that Rockstar often delivers the “full” experience on the next console generation—GTA 5 on PS3 was limited, but its PS4 release unlocked much of its potential.