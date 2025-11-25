Abu Dhabi-based Hemant, 45, who has been gaming for as long as he can remember, reflects on what draws him to the hobby—and what makes him cautious. “In those worlds of racing, fighting, or combat, I take out all my frustration. I feel better afterward. It’s very calming because my brain is fully engaged in planning and observing patterns. That, to me, is the best part of gaming. But the downside, which I see in my son, is the temptation to forget all responsibilities and lose yourself in it. You really need to know when to stop.”