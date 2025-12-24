New dad anxiety? How to manage stress, sleep, and daily life without losing yourself

Anxiety doesn’t come out of nowhere — it’s kept alive by the thoughts we replay again and again. “For new dads, there are likely to be lots of worrying type thoughts that go through their minds. Postpartum depression is different to anxiety, but men can experience this, around 1 in 10 will struggle with their mental health following the birth of a child, with younger males more vulnerable generally,” he says. “As a new parent for the second time myself recently, it's excitement and joy for the most part before the birth, then worry and stress post birth, mostly about the health and wellbeing of the baby.”