Change, without the rush: Less works better

Dr. Falak Sayed explains why restoring energy and rhythm matters more than pushing harder
January often arrives with expectations that do not match physical reality. After weeks of late nights, travel, and disrupted routines, many people return to work assuming motivation should switch on immediately. Instead, focus feels scattered and energy runs low.
Dr Falak Sayed, Staff Physician in Emergency Medicine and Occupational Health at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, explains that this dip is not a failure of discipline. It is the body recalibrating.
“In the UAE and Gulf, January often follows a period of late nights, social gatherings, travel, and irregular routines,” she says. “Many people also return from long-haul trips with jet lag.
These disruptions affect sleep quality and mental focus, making motivation feel low.” She stresses that this response is physiological, not personal. The body needs time to return to structure before performance stabilises.
What often gets labelled as laziness is frequently rooted in overlooked physical factors. Dr Sayed points to vitamin D deficiency as one of the most common issues she sees in the region. Despite abundant sunshine, limited outdoor exposure during working hours leaves many people depleted. Dehydration is another frequent contributor, particularly in air-conditioned environments or after outdoor activity.
Iron deficiency, thyroid imbalances, unstable blood sugar from irregular meals, and chronically poor sleep quality also play a role. These conditions quietly erode concentration and stamina, making even small habits feel harder to sustain.
Stress adds further strain. Long working hours, extended commutes, and constant digital connectivity keep stress hormones elevated. Dr Sayed explains that this has a direct impact on habit-building. “High stress disrupts sleep and appetite regulation,” she says. “Without adequate recovery, especially sleep, the hormones that regulate motivation and consistency become imbalanced.”
In a culture that values productivity and self-discipline, the instinctive response is to push harder. Dr Sayed believes this often backfires. “When the body is already fatigued, stressed, or sleep-deprived, increased effort can lead to burnout, injuries, or repeated setbacks,” she says.
More intensity does not compensate for low reserves. In these situations, restoring energy and balance produces better outcomes than tightening routines or adding demands.
The body usually signals when this reset is needed. Dr Sayed lists the early warning signs she encourages patients to take seriously. Frequent colds, persistent fatigue, irritability, headaches, and poor focus are common.
Increased reliance on caffeine, sugar cravings, and difficulty sleeping often follow. “These are signs that the body is under stress,” she says. “They indicate a need for recovery, hydration, and rest, not more pressure.”
Before introducing new habits, Dr Sayed advises prioritising one foundation. “Sleep should come first,” she says. “Establishing consistent sleep and wake times, even on weekends, has a powerful impact on energy, mood, immune health, and weight regulation.” Consistency matters more than occasional catch-up sleep, which often disrupts the body clock further.
In the Gulf, small changes can significantly improve sleep quality. Reducing late-night screen use lowers stimulation before bed. Avoiding heavy evening meals supports digestion and rest.
From a medical perspective, Dr Sayed sees sustainable change as a process of support rather than force. Energy stabilises first. Focus returns gradually.
Her advice reframes how people approach January resets. Sustainable habits are not built through intensity or self-criticism. They are built through consistency, recovery, and attention to basic health signals.
“When sleep and recovery are prioritised, everything else becomes easier to maintain,” she believes. For many people, the most effective change begins by doing less, not more, and allowing the body to set the pace.
