Change, without the rush: Start with stability

“January is usually a mix of fatigue, disrupted sleep, lingering colds or flu, body aches, and general low energy,” she says. In Dubai, the transition can feel especially abrupt. Cooler weather, travel, late nights, and the sudden return to routine all arrive at once. Many patients come in with the same concern. “They often say they just don’t feel like themselves yet.” That underlying imbalance is easy to overlook when the focus is on restarting exercise plans or tightening diets.