Perimenopause isn't just 'hot flashes'—how hormones disrupt women's lives and why support is crucial

Dubai-based Agrima (name changed on request) remembers this particular comment from her cousin, after she had just broken down into tears over her halwa going wrong. “I don’t know what happened to me that day, but I started crying so much. I just wanted to do something for my mother’s birthday, and I messed up my halwa. And so my cousins didn’t know what to do, and just said, ‘Okay, this is your perimenopause’, we will talk later.”