Understanding Breast Cancer: Why Screening and Awareness Are Crucial

“As your OB-GYN, I want to bust some of the most common myths about breast cancer — because knowing the truth can save lives.”
Myth 1: “I don’t need a breast cancer screening (ultrasound or mammogram), if I feel fine.”
Reality: Breast cancer often has no symptoms in its early stages. Screening detects changes before you can feel anything, giving you the best chance for early treatment.
Myth 2: “Only women with a family history get breast cancer.”
Reality: 70–80 per cent of breast cancers occur in women with no family history (WHO, 2023). Family history increases risk, but most cases happen in women without it.
Myth 3: “I’m too young to get breast cancer.”
Reality: While risk increases with age, cases do occur in women under 40, and those with risk factors may need earlier screening.
Myth 4: “Mammograms are dangerous or too painful.”
Reality: The radiation exposure is very low, and any discomfort is temporary. The benefits of early detection far outweigh the minimal risks.
Myth 5: “If I find a lump, it’s already too late.”
Reality: Many lumps are benign, and even when cancer is present, finding it early dramatically improves survival. Early-stage breast cancer has a 5-year survival rate of over 99 per cent (American Cancer Society, 2023).
My advice: Make breast screening part of your annual check-up, understand your risks, and take control of your health. Screening is your strongest tool for early diagnosis, peace of mind, and a healthier future.
“As a breast surgeon, my role is to guide you confidently if you find a lump or have an abnormal screening. Most changes aren’t cancer, but early action is critical, and expert care makes all the difference.”
Here’s how we approach it:
Comprehensive Review: I assess your personal history, risk factors, and prior screenings to understand your unique situation.
Accurate Diagnostics: We use the right tools — mammograms, ultrasounds, and biopsies, if needed — to provide precise, reliable answers.
Multidisciplinary Expertise: Necessary cases are reviewed by our multidisciplinary team of breast experts, oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, and specialised nurses, ensuring nothing is overlooked.
Personalised Care Plan: Based on your results, we design a plan specifically for you — from minimally invasive procedures and surgery to careful monitoring for benign conditions.
Patient-Centered Guidance: I explain every step, answer your questions, and guide your decisions, so you feel informed and in control.
Peace of Mind: Even if a lump is benign, our expert assessment and structured approach provide confidence and reassurance.
“Our AI-assisted 3D mammogram automatically adjusts the level of radiation based on breast thickness and tissue density, ensuring both precision and patient safety.”
“At Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, advanced technology meets precision medicine in the fight against breast cancer. With the introduction of Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (3D Mammography), screening has entered a new era of accuracy and early detection.
“Unlike traditional 2D mammograms, 3D mammography captures multiple images of the breast from different angles, allowing radiologists to view breast tissue layer by layer. This helps detect smaller lesions or abnormalities that could easily be missed on a routine 2D image — especially in women with dense breast tissue.
“Our AI-assisted 3D mammogram automatically adjusts the level of radiation based on breast thickness and tissue density, ensuring both precision and patient safety. This means we can detect cancers at an earlier, more treatable stage — often before symptoms appear — while using the minimum radiation necessary. This cutting-edge screening system not only improves diagnostic accuracy but also reduces the need for unnecessary follow-ups and biopsies.
“At Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, technology is more than a tool — it’s a commitment to providing personalised, compassionate, and world-class care, empowering women to take charge of their health through early detection and precision prevention.”
