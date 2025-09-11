Dubai mums 5 am diaries: Breakfast, battles and bus-stop victories — how they conquer the school rush

Abraham also reminds parents to embrace the conveniences available today. Use the hacks without mom-guilt, and that involves pre-cut vegetables and fruits, which is a better option than junk or processed food. Moreover, there are even school cafeteria lunches offering balanced meals. As she firmly says, “This day and age, lets stop glamorising mothers who pulls all stops to be the super woman she’s conditioned to be, and let’s take the hacks and tricks that we have at our finger tips, so we can have less burned out and more happy moms who can spend wholesome moments with her family.”