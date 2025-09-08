There was a round of resentful mutterings, and Thelia had to politely intervene in this summit of angry children. As she says, “My daughter has been asking me for iPhone for years now, because she keeps hearing her classmates talk about it. It’s such a craze. She actually has no idea about it, and just knows about the ‘good camera’. And I still say no. She has a basic phone to use in emergencies, and she is absolutely furious about it,” adds Thelia. She sat her daughter down, explaining that lying to friends was wrong and that she wouldn’t be getting an iPhone anytime soon—not an old model, and certainly not the newest one.