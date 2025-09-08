Did you know Apple is planning a live translation option for the AirPods?
Dubai: It is that time of the year again. American tech juggernaut Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ event on Tuesday, September 9, is set to be its biggest product launch of the year.
The tech giant is seeking to enhance its product ecosystem and compete with rivals such as Samsung, Google, and Huawei by introducing a range of new hardware.
While Apple has lagged in the generative AI space, internet sleuths and Apple experts, including Mark Gurman (the Bloomberg authority on Apple), are betting on significant hardware upgrades, including a major redesign of the iPhone for the first time in half a decade, to maintain its lead.
The event promises to unveil new iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods, and offer a glimpse into future products, including a foldable phone and a 20th-anniversary iPhone. Here is your ultimate guide to all things Apple. And stay tuned for live coverage of the event on gulfnews.com, including a live blog at 9 pm UAE time on September 9.
This year, Apple is shaking up its iPhone lineup with a twist. The company is expected to introduce four new models: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and an all-new iPhone 17 Air.
The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will feature a significant redesign, with a new camera area that spans the top third of the device’s back.
- A19 Pro chip
The Pro models will also see a performance boost with the new A19 Pro chip, major camera enhancements, and a return to an aluminium frame for better heat dissipation. The base iPhone 17 will receive a larger 6.3-inch screen and ProMotion support for the first time.
- iPhone 17 Air
The most anticipated new model is the iPhone 17 Air, an ultrathin device measuring just 5.5 millimetres. While its sleek design comes at the cost of battery life and a single rear camera, it will feature the A19 processor and ProMotion display. The iPhone 17 Air’s thinness requires the use of eSIMs, as there is no room for a physical SIM card slot.
Priced between the base iPhone and the Pro models, the iPhone 17 Air’s success will depend on whether consumers prioritise form factor over battery life and camera capabilities. The event will also showcase a new lineup of accessories and new colour options, including a new orange for the Pro line.
- New accessories
Apple is rolling out a slew of new accessories for the iPhones this year, including a revamped non-leather case after the FineWoven misstep a couple of years ago, an iPhone 4 Bumper-like case for the slimmed down phone, and a pricey, high-end cross-body strap that has been a priority of the company’s design team
- An orange iPhone?
Apple is also shaking up its iPhone colour strategy this year. That includes bringing the popular light colour from the M4 MacBook Air to the iPhone 17 Air and adding a new orange colour to the Pro line, said Bloomberg.
Apple is also set to unveil new smartwatches, including the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and a new Apple Watch SE. The Apple Watch Ultra 3, which skipped an update last year, will see a significant refresh with a slightly larger screen, a new S11 chip, and 5G Redcap connectivity.
These upgrades are designed to compete with Garmin and other wearable brands. The Apple Watch Series 11 will be a more modest update, with the same design as its predecessor but with a brighter screen. Earlier this year, Apple Watch unveiled features to help identify signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea. Sleep apnea is a potentially serious condition where breathing stops repeatedly during sleep.
The Apple Watch SE, Apple’s budget-friendly option, will likely receive a faster chip and updated display, continuing its push as a smartphone alternative for children.
- Hypertension detection
More significant additions, including hypertension detection, have been in the works for years but have run into regulatory and engineering challenges. Apple is planning to roll out a paid Health+ service next year, including an AI health agent.
- Apple Watch SE
At $249, Apple’s cheapest watch is also its oldest. The Apple Watch SE, which looks reminiscent of the 2020-era Apple Watches before the move to larger screens, will probably get updated with newer displays and a faster chip. Apple has been promoting this device as an alternative to smartphones for younger kids, aiming to compete with firms like Fitbit for more affordable products.
The AirPods Pro 3 are expected to be unveiled at the event, marking the first update in three years. Key new features include a potential heart rate monitor, smaller charging cases, and a new live translation software feature. This builds on the translation capabilities introduced in iOS 26. The latest models tested in Cupertino include upgraded charging cases that are significantly smaller and feature a new pairing mechanism, aligning with the changes made last year to the lower-end AirPods 4 line.
- Live translate conversations
Apple is planning a major new software feature that will allow AirPods to live translate conversations.
This will build on the translation features added to the iPhone and iPad with Apple Intelligence in iOS 26 and iPadOS 26.
Beyond the event, Apple has a slew of other products in the pipeline.
A new AirTag 2 is being prepared with an updated wireless chip for improved accuracy and range.
The iPad Pro will get a new M5 chip and a second front-facing camera on the portrait side.
Apple’s controversial Vision Pro mixed-reality headset is set to receive a hardware update featuring a new chip, and the company plans to release a cheaper and lighter model in the future.
Finally, the Apple TV set-top box and HomePod mini are due for updates with new processors to support the revamped Siri and Apple Intelligence features.
