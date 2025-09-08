The event promises to unveil new iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods, and offer a glimpse into future products, including a foldable phone and a 20th-anniversary iPhone. Here is your ultimate guide to all things Apple. And stay tuned for live coverage of the event on gulfnews.com , including a live blog at 9 pm UAE time on September 9.

While Apple has lagged in the generative AI space , internet sleuths and Apple experts, including Mark Gurman (the Bloomberg authority on Apple), are betting on significant hardware upgrades, including a major redesign of the iPhone for the first time in half a decade, to maintain its lead.

Apple is also shaking up its iPhone colour strategy this year. That includes bringing the popular light colour from the M4 MacBook Air to the iPhone 17 Air and adding a new orange colour to the Pro line, said Bloomberg.

Apple is rolling out a slew of new accessories for the iPhones this year, including a revamped non-leather case after the FineWoven misstep a couple of years ago, an iPhone 4 Bumper-like case for the slimmed down phone, and a pricey, high-end cross-body strap that has been a priority of the company’s design team

Priced between the base iPhone and the Pro models, the iPhone 17 Air’s success will depend on whether consumers prioritise form factor over battery life and camera capabilities. The event will also showcase a new lineup of accessories and new colour options, including a new orange for the Pro line.

The most anticipated new model is the iPhone 17 Air, an ultrathin device measuring just 5.5 millimetres. While its sleek design comes at the cost of battery life and a single rear camera, it will feature the A19 processor and ProMotion display. The iPhone 17 Air’s thinness requires the use of eSIMs, as there is no room for a physical SIM card slot.

- A19 Pro chip The Pro models will also see a performance boost with the new A19 Pro chip, major camera enhancements, and a return to an aluminium frame for better heat dissipation. The base iPhone 17 will receive a larger 6.3-inch screen and ProMotion support for the first time.

At $249, Apple’s cheapest watch is also its oldest. The Apple Watch SE, which looks reminiscent of the 2020-era Apple Watches before the move to larger screens, will probably get updated with newer displays and a faster chip. Apple has been promoting this device as an alternative to smartphones for younger kids, aiming to compete with firms like Fitbit for more affordable products.

These upgrades are designed to compete with Garmin and other wearable brands. The Apple Watch Series 11 will be a more modest update, with the same design as its predecessor but with a brighter screen. Earlier this year, Apple Watch unveiled features to help identify signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea. Sleep apnea is a potentially serious condition where breathing stops repeatedly during sleep.

Apple is also set to unveil new smartwatches, including the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and a new Apple Watch SE. The Apple Watch Ultra 3, which skipped an update last year, will see a significant refresh with a slightly larger screen, a new S11 chip, and 5G Redcap connectivity.

The AirPods Pro 3 are expected to be unveiled at the event, marking the first update in three years. Key new features include a potential heart rate monitor, smaller charging cases, and a new live translation software feature. This builds on the translation capabilities introduced in iOS 26. The latest models tested in Cupertino include upgraded charging cases that are significantly smaller and feature a new pairing mechanism, aligning with the changes made last year to the lower-end AirPods 4 line.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.