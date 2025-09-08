iPhone 17 lineup to be unveiled at Apple’s event: What to expect

'Awe Dropping' event on September 9, 2025 vows major updates
The iPhone 17 lineup, set to be unveiled at Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event on September 9, 2025, promises significant updates, marking one of the most exciting launches since the iPhone X.
The series will likely include four smartphone models:
iPhone 17,
iPhone 17 Air,
iPhone 17 Pro, and
iPhone 17 Pro Max,
The "Plus" variant has been reportedly discontinued due to lacklustre sales.
This shift rolls out the iPhone 17 Air, a sleek, mid-tier model designed to balance affordability and premium features.
The iPhone 17 Air will sport a 6.6-inch display and an ultra-thin 5.5–6.25mm chassis, making it the slimmest iPhone ever, though it may have a smaller 2,800mAh battery and a single 48MP rear camera.
The standard iPhone 17 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display, up from 6.1 inches, aligning its size with the iPhone 17 Pro.
The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will retain 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively, with the Pro Max potentially boasting a 5,000mAh battery for enhanced longevity.
OLED displays rumoured
All models are rumoured to feature LTPO OLED displays with ProMotion technology, bringing a 120Hz refresh rate to the entire lineup for smoother scrolling and video playback.
This marks a departure from ProMotion being exclusive to Pro models.
Chip and RAM
The A19 and A19 Pro chipsets will power the devices, with the Pro models likely including 12GB of RAM to support advanced Apple Intelligence features, while the base and Air models stick with 8GB.
48MP triple-cam system
Camera upgrades include a 24MP TrueDepth front camera across all models and, for the Pro variants, a 48MP triple-camera system with enhanced telephoto capabilities, possibly supporting 8x optical zoom and 8K video recording.
Astrophotography enhancements are also expected.Design-wise, the Pro models may feature a two-tone back with a prominent camera bar, while the Air prioritises a lightweight titanium frame.
A new “camera island” design and bold color options, including a striking orange for the Pro models, are anticipated.
Pricing is expected to remain stable, with the base iPhone 17 at $799, the Air at $899–$949, the Pro at $1,099 (with 256GB base storage), and the Pro Max at $1,199.
The lineup will ship with iOS 26, offering new AI-driven features.
These rates and versions will be confirmed only on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at the Apple "keynote"
With these reported advancements, the iPhone 17 series aims to redefine Apple’s smartphone experience, catering to diverse user needs.
