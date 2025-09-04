Apple's 'Awe dropping' event: How to watch the iPhone 17 launch live on September 9

iPhone 17 rumoured to feature new air model and camera design
Dubai: Apple's 'Awe Dropping' event is officially scheduled for Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10 am Pacific Time, which is 9 pm in the UAE (GST) , where the company is poised to unveil its new iPhone 17 series. This event, held at Apple Park in Cupertino, is also expected to feature updates to the Apple Watch and AirPods.
Beyond the hardware, Apple is likely to announce the public release date for iOS 26. This software update is set to introduce a 'Liquid Glass' interface, promising a sleek, more transparent user experience.
For those wanting to watch the event live, a livestream will be available on Apple's website.
Speculation is mounting around the new iPhone lineup, with one of the biggest rumors centered on a potential iPhone 17 Air. This model is believed to be exceptionally thin and may replace the current Plus model. The standard iPhone 17 is also rumored to get an upgrade, possibly featuring a larger 6.3-inch screen and a more fluid 120Hz display, which would be a significant improvement from the current 60Hz. Additionally, the device is expected to have an enhanced 24-megapixel front-facing camera.
The Pro model may also see a notable change. Instead of the familiar square camera bump, leaks suggest a new, horizontal camera bar stretching across the back of the device.
