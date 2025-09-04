Apple's 'Awe dropping' event: How to watch the iPhone 17 launch live on September 9

Speculation is mounting around the new iPhone lineup, with one of the biggest rumors centered on a potential iPhone 17 Air. This model is believed to be exceptionally thin and may replace the current Plus model. The standard iPhone 17 is also rumored to get an upgrade, possibly featuring a larger 6.3-inch screen and a more fluid 120Hz display, which would be a significant improvement from the current 60Hz. Additionally, the device is expected to have an enhanced 24-megapixel front-facing camera.