iPhone 17 Pro Max leak goes viral: Jaw-dropping camera bar steals the show

Is this massive camera bar the real deal, or is Apple playing us all?

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
Alleged iPhone 17 dummy models flaunt a muted palette and a show-stopping, full-width camera bar that’s got everyone talking.
X | @applesclubs

A sneaky 10-second video, taken straight from the factory floor and splashed across China’s Weibo, has Apple fans buzzing like bees round a honeypot.

The clip, which is spreading faster than a meme on X, shows a worker casually lifting a hefty silver iPhone 17 Pro Max from a line-up, flashing a colossal camera bar that stretches cheekily across the phone’s entire top.

Talk about a glow-up.

  • A cheeky factory-floor video has sent Apple fans into a frenzy

  • Could this reveal the boldest iPhone 17 Pro Max redesign yet—just days before its grand unveiling, or it's just one of those dummies?

The footage reveals a redesigned back panel, with the iconic Apple logo sitting pretty at the centre, framed by a sleek, tinted glass panel that’s got everyone gobsmacked.

Camera island in the real thing?

The camera island?

It’s giving Google Pixel vibes, packing what looks like three main lenses in a triangular huddle, flanked by smaller sensors (one looks like the LiDAR on the 17 Pro Max).

If true, it’s suggests bold break from Apple’s classic corner bump, and it’s got the tech world in a right tizzy.

A fake leak?

But hold your horses — could this be a fake?

With AI-generated videos popping up like dodgy pop-up ads, verifying this clip is trickier than a Rubik’s Cube.

If it’s the real McCoy, though, we’re looking at one of Apple’s gutsiest redesigns ever.

Tim Cook's team, true to form, is keeping mum.

That leaving us to stew until their “Awe Dropping” event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, this Tuesday, where the iPhone 17 lineup is set to strut its stuff.

Whispers from the rumour mill have been banging on about this full-width camera bar for weeks, backed up by case images and accessory gossip.

Sharp-eyed sleuths on X also spotted a large glass panel on the back, wrapping around the Apple logo like a fancy picture frame.

It’s a look that matches recent dummy models and mockups floating about, so the plot thickens.

Colour-wise, the video teases silver, black, and a bronze-like shade peeking out from nearby packaging.

Word on the street suggests Apple’s cooking up fresh Pro colours, including a zesty orange and a posh navy, but we won’t know the full palette until Tim Cook takes the stage next week.

And don’t forget the wild card: the much-hyped “iPhone 17 Air,” rumoured to be Apple’s skinniest phone yet at a svelte 5.5mm.

If it’s real, expect a slimline stunner with some tough calls on battery life and camera specs.

Price

Price-wise, the grapevine reckons Apple might keep US prices steady, though the smaller Pro could see a slight hike in exchange for more storage.

Citing Jeffries analyst Edison Lee, MacRumors reported that compared to the iPhone 16 models, the iPhone 17 models could see a $50 price bump.

The price increase would mean the following:

  • iPhone 17 (base model) — from $850 to $899* (current price for the iPhone 16 Plus)

  • iPhone 17 Air: $1,099* (256 GB storage), $1,499* (1TB)

  • iphone 17 Pro: $1,399**

  • iPhone 17 Pro Max: $2,149**

(Sources: *MacRumors | **Cashify)

Nothing’s set in stone until Tim Cook spills the beans on stage.

Beyond phones, Apple’s gearing up to unveil new wearables — think Apple Watch Series 11, possibly an Ultra 3, and a spruced-up SE, all with health and battery upgrades in tow.

But here’s the kicker: tech giants like Apple are sly foxes.

They’ve been known to sprinkle fake prototypes and decoy parts into the manufacturing mix to throw leakers and competitors off the scent.

Could this viral video be a clever ruse to keep us guessing?

Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure — this leak has got the internet in a right flap, and we’re counting down the days to Tuesday’s big reveal.

