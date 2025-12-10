Android-iPhone data transfer set to get seamless in 2026

Under the new system, when users power up a new Android phone or iPhone, they’ll see an option to import data from the other platform — easing the shift between operating systems. The forthcoming update, first spotted in a test build for Google Pixel phones and slated to roll out to iOS soon, aims to move more than just photos and contacts. Emerging feature-tracking suggests the transfer could include Wi-Fi credentials, device settings, call logs, SMS/WhatsApp history, and more.