GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY
Technology /
Companies

Android-iPhone data transfer set to get seamless in 2026

Under the new system, users will see an option to import data from the other platform

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
File sharing between Google's Pixel 10 Pro and Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max.
File sharing between Google's Pixel 10 Pro and Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Bloomberg

For years, switching between Android and iPhone meant juggling apps, cloud backups, and manual file copies — often resulting in lost photos, chats or settings. That is now starting to change. According to recent reports, Google and Apple are working together to make cross-platform data transfers nearly seamless by building deeper integration directly into device setup.

Under the new system, when users power up a new Android phone or iPhone, they’ll see an option to import data from the other platform — easing the shift between operating systems. The forthcoming update, first spotted in a test build for Google Pixel phones and slated to roll out to iOS soon, aims to move more than just photos and contacts. Emerging feature-tracking suggests the transfer could include Wi-Fi credentials, device settings, call logs, SMS/WhatsApp history, and more.

This level of interoperability also builds on earlier cross-platform improvements: last month, Google expanded compatibility between its file-sharing tool Quick Share (formerly Nearby Share) and Apple’s native AirDrop — a move that allows certain Android devices (like Pixel 10) to share photos, videos, and files directly with iPhones.

The shift matters especially for users who frequently jump between devices or ecosystems. Device migration — once seen as a tedious chore — could now be as simple as ‘set up new phone → import everything → continue where you left off.’ For retailers and smartphone makers, reduced friction could accelerate upgrades and brand-switching.

While the new data-transfer flow remains in testing, analysts expect broad rollout to follow early next year. If successful, the upgrade may redefine what it means to “switch platforms” — making Android-to-iPhone (and vice versa) transitions more fluid than ever.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

With peer-to-peer direct sharing and no server routing, Google closes the gap between Android and Apple devices.

Google's Quick Share now works with Apple’s AirDrop

2m read
FILE - In this March 11, 2019, file photo, rescuers work at the scene of an Ethiopian Airlines flight crash near Bishoftu, Ethiopia. Pilot Bernd Kai von Hoesslin pleaded with his bosses for more training on the Boeing Max, just weeks before the Ethiopian Airline's jet crashed, killing everyone on board.

Jury awards $28M to family of B737 Max crash victim

3m read
Typhoon Kalmegi floods spared the iPhone 17 Pro Max—worked fine once charged.

Buried 3 days in typhoon mud, iPhone 17 Pro still works

2m read
The Vivo X300 Pro is a flagship built around imaging and performance.

Vivo X300 Pro: 200MP camera, big battery, next-gen chip

3m read