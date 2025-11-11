Philippine typhoon buries iPhone 17 Pro in mud for 3 days—it still works

According to GadgetHacks, iPhones have an IP68 rating, meaning they can survive submersion in up to 6 metres of water for 30 minutes. The iPhone 17 Pro’s survival for three days in muddy floodwater far exceeded these limits, showcasing the conservative safety margins built into modern smartphones. Floodwater is especially harsh, carrying debris, contaminants, and minerals that can corrode electronics—but the device withstood it all.