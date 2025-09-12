Planning to buy the new iPhone 17 but unsure where it’s cheapest? We can help

You can travel, and still save money on latest base model: A comparison
Let’s look at iPhone 17 prices in different countries. This way, you can travel and still save money on the latest base model.
Here are the US prices announced by Apple: $799 for the base iPhone 17, $999 for the Air, $1,099 for the Pro, and $1,199 for the Max.
|iPhone 17
|iPhone Air
|iPhone 17 Pro
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|India
|Rs. 82,900
|Rs. 119,900
|Rs. 134,900
|Rs. 149,900
|US
|$799
|$999
|$1,099
|$1,199
|Japan
|JPY 129,800
|JPY 159,800
|JPY 179,800
|JPY 194,800
|UAE
|Dh3,099
|Dh3,499
|Dh4,299
|Dh4,699
|Germany
|EUR 949
|EUR 1,199
|EUR 1,299
|EUR 1,449
|UK
|GBP 949
|GBP 999
|GBP 1,099
|GBP 1,199
|Philippines
|Php57,990
|Php72,990
|Php 79,990
|Php 86,990
In India, the base iPhone 17 with 256GB starts at Rs82,900. The iPhone Air costs Rs119,900. The iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs134,900, and the Pro Max at Rs149,900.
All new iPhones come with 256GB minimum storage. Pre-orders open Friday, September 12, with sales starting September 19 in 61+ countries.
European prices tend to be generally higher.
For example:
In Germany, the iPhone 17 prices are significantly higher than in the US: iPhone 17 priced at €949 versus about €705 (equivalent US price), a €244 markup. iPhone Air at €1,199 vs roughly €849 US price, a €350 increase.
iPhone 17 Pro at €1,299 vs €934 US price, a €365 rise.
iPhone 17 Pro Max costs €1,449, about €430 more than US equivalent of €1,019.
Meaning: These markups range from €244 to €430, which many find excessive given taxes and import fees do not seem to justify such wide price jumps.
In the UK, iPhone 17 base model is around £849.
In France, the iPhone 17 price starts roughly at €850.
Overall, European countries tend to have higher iPhone 17 prices compared to the US, with Germany showing some of the steepest markups.
The iPhone 17 launched worldwide, sparking many searches for the cheapest place to buy it.
Let’s compare prices globally. The cheapest country may surprise you.
In China, it starts at CNY 5,999 (about Rs74,300). In Australia, it costs Dh1,399 (around Rs82,000).
In Canada, the price is CAD1,129 (roughly Rs72,000).
In Japan, it sells for about Rs78,000, while the US price is around Rs71,000. UAE’s price is roughly Rs75,000.
The US remains the cheapest market to buy the iPhone 17.
Note: The US version is eSIM-only, so keep that in mind.
This year, iPhone 17 prices are higher than last year’s iPhone 16 launch.
Last year in India, the iPhone 16 (128GB) started at Rs79,900. Now, the iPhone 17 starts at Rs82,900 for 256GB.
That means for just Rs3,000 more, you get double the storage compared to iPhone 16.
The iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs134,900 (256GB) and goes up to Rs174,900 for 1TB.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max begins at Rs149,900 (256GB) and goes up to Rs229,900 for 2TB — Apple’s first 2TB option.
Last year, the iPhone 16 Pro started at Rs119,900 (128GB), and Rs129,900 for 256GB. The iPhone 16 Pro Max began at Rs144,900 (256GB).
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox