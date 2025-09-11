Why are buyers, investors unhappy with Apple’s iPhone 17 launch?

The company’s shares fell 1.5% immediately after the September 9 unveiling, then plunged 3.23% the next day to close at $226.79. Analysts say the reaction reflects more than routine profit-taking—it highlights deep concerns about Apple’s innovation strategy, margins, and its place in the AI race.

Dubai: Apple’s much-hyped iPhone 17 lineup has sparked a backlash from both investors and buyers. Instead of fueling excitement, the launch triggered a sell-off that erased more than $112 billion in market value in just two days.

“Apple’s not really innovating… they’re still behind the eight ball on A.I. and the market is a little bit skeptical,” said Thomas Hayes of Great Hill Capital.

The lukewarm reception was compounded by downgrades. Phillip Securities cut Apple to Reduce from Neutral, citing “stretched valuation” and rising headwinds, including tariffs and high capital expenditure. DA Davidson downgraded Apple to Neutral from Buy, warning the iPhone 17 family lacked the innovation to drive a major upgrade cycle.

Apple’s market capitalization stood near $3.52 trillion before the event. A 3.2% decline wiped out around $112.6 billion—roughly the size of Nike’s entire market value. Even the smaller 1.5% slide equated to $52.8 billion in lost value.

Tariff and margin pressure: Apple confirmed it would absorb more than $1 billion in tariffs without raising prices. That decision, while consumer-friendly, fueled fears of squeezed profits.

“Sell-the-news” effect: Many of the new features—including the ultra-thin iPhone Air—had leaked ahead of the event, leaving little surprise. Traders bought the rumor, then sold the news.

Disappointing AI story: Apple delayed its major Siri overhaul to 2026, leaving it trailing rivals like Google and Samsung. For investors betting on AI to fuel growth, that was a major letdown.

The company that once redefined entire product categories is under pressure to prove it still can. For now, the numbers show just how expensive disappointment can be—$112 billion gone in two days.

For consumers, the iPhone 17 lineup may still prove popular this holiday season. For investors, the message is stark: Apple’s dominance can no longer mask hesitation about its future direction.

Apple shares are down 6.4% this year, even before this week’s decline. Meanwhile, Microsoft and Nvidia have posted double-digit gains on the back of AI leadership. Analysts warn Apple risks ceding its innovative edge if it fails to close the AI gap quickly.

But for Wall Street, style wasn’t enough. With the Air carrying just one camera, and key AI features delayed, investors saw another iterative cycle rather than a leap forward.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.