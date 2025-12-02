Middle East life-sciences M&A poised for growth as Gulf healthtech bets reach Dh44 billion by 2033

Gulf biotech, health-manufacturing push sets stage for more M&A, biologics bets.
Dubai: Deal-making across Middle East life-sciences is set for a sustained climb, as Gulf governments accelerate efforts to localise biologics manufacturing, scale health-technology inputs and secure strategic capacity through acquisitions and long-term partnerships, according to a study released by Grand View Research.
The report highlights an inflexion point in regional mergers and acquisitions activity, with the Gulf Cooperation Council prioritising technology transfer, contract development, manufacturing scale, and upstream sourcing of health inputs. The strategy builds on Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE’s Life Sciences Strategy, both of which aim to transform supply chains for advanced therapies, biosimilars, and cell-based treatments.
The Middle East healthcare Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisation market, per the study, was valued at $6.27 billion in 2024 and could expand to $11.91 billion by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 7.5%. The region’s large and small-scale bioprocessing segment is forecast to more than double from $1.16 billion in 2024 to $2.44 billion by 2033.
“Dubai and the broader GCC sit at the crossroads of science, capital and policy,” said Swayam Dash, Managing Director of Grand View Research. “That convergence is catalysing a wave of acquisitions and joint ventures. Localisation is not about cost alone. It is about creating an ecosystem for advanced therapies that can serve the region and scale globally from here.”
Biologics, biosimilars and cell-based therapies are now commanding more investment committee attention, the report suggests, as Gulf administrations work to localise therapeutic supply chains rather than rely on imports.
“Global players want access to the region’s growth. Governments want capability fast. That dynamic is pulling both sides toward M&A,” Dash added.
The white-space segments of cell therapy raw materials stand out as one of the fastest-growing, with the market forecast to climb from $39.2 million in 2024 to $169.8 million by 2033, a CAGR of 17.8%, almost 4x growth in under a decade.
Dubai’s role is highlighted repeatedly inside the report as a platform for cross-border manufacturing and R&D collaboration, supported by free-zone frameworks, logistics networks linking Asia, Europe and Africa and a pipeline of digital-health pilots.
“Dubai is becoming an anchor point for life-sciences supply chains from clinical trials to small-batch biologics manufacturing,” Dash said. “Its incentives and access to global talent make it a natural coordination centre for regional partnerships and consolidation.”
The report cautions that fragmented regulatory frameworks and talent shortages in specialised biotech roles could shape near-term deal pacing, particularly for large, multi-jurisdiction transactions.
Still, Dash pointed to the wider direction. “The Middle East does not want to be a buyer of advanced therapies alone. It wants to be a maker. That requires consolidation, capability acquisition and long-term partnerships.”
As M&A budgets expand alongside localisation priorities, the firm expects the next 24 months to define early leaders in the region’s evolving life-sciences manufacturing map.
