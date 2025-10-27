GOLD/FOREX
Pfizer Saudi Arabia, PIF's Lifera to explore local drug manufacturing

Agreement announced on the opening day of the Global Health Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
A person walks past a Pfizer logo in the Manhattan borough of New York City.
Dubai: Pfizer Saudi Arabia and Lifera, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore local manufacturing opportunities for pharmaceuticals in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement, announced on the opening day of the Global Health Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh, supports Saudi Vision 2030 goals to develop the Kingdom’s biopharmaceutical industry and strengthen national pharmaceutical security.

Technology transfer

The MoU aims to advance cooperation in local drug production, technology transfer, and workforce development, helping reduce reliance on imports and enhance supply chain resilience. It also supports ongoing efforts to build domestic research, development, and manufacturing capacity in the Kingdom’s healthcare sector.

The initiative complements broader Saudi–U.S. investment ties, reflecting a shared focus on knowledge exchange, innovation, and high-value job creation within the Kingdom’s growing life sciences industry.

Regional commitment

Nick Lagunowich, President of Emerging Markets at Pfizer, said the agreement reinforces Pfizer’s long-term support for Saudi Arabia’s healthcare development.

“We are proud to collaborate with Lifera to explore pharmaceutical localization opportunities in Saudi Arabia. Investing in local talent and transferring advanced technologies will enhance the quality of healthcare and support Vision 2030,” he said.

Dr. Mohamed Fawzy, Country Manager and Chairman of the Board of Pfizer Saudi Arabia, said the MoU strengthens collaboration between the public and private sectors.

“This agreement helps advance pharmaceutical security, develop the local industry ecosystem, and create value through technology localization and expertise transfer,” he said.

Biopharma ecosystem

Lifera, launched by the Public Investment Fund to drive national biopharmaceutical development, plays a central role in expanding Saudi Arabia’s production of vaccines, biologics, and advanced therapies.

Its partnership with Pfizer supports Vision 2030’s aim to position the Kingdom as a regional life sciences hub.

By localizing critical pharmaceutical operations, the collaboration is expected to diversify the economy, boost innovation, and ensure more sustainable access to essential medicines across the Kingdom.

