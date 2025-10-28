Aramco to acquire minority stake in PIF’s AI company HUMAIN

Move unites Saudi Arabia’s top AI assets to accelerate national digital transformation
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Aramco have signed a non-binding term sheet for Aramco to acquire a significant minority stake in HUMAIN, PIF’s artificial intelligence company. The move aims to consolidate Saudi Arabia’s AI assets under one entity and accelerate the Kingdom’s goal of becoming a global AI hub.
Under the proposed agreement, PIF will retain majority ownership of HUMAIN while both organizations contribute AI assets, capabilities, and talent to the company. The partnership is designed to fast-track HUMAIN’s growth, unify national AI infrastructure, and expand Saudi Arabia’s footprint in global AI innovation and investment.
Yazeed A. Al-Humied, Deputy Governor and Head of MENA Investments at PIF, said the agreement would “fuel AI talent, innovation, and intellectual property while aligning and accelerating future investment opportunities.” He added that combining PIF and Aramco’s capabilities “strengthens Saudi Arabia’s position as a globally competitive AI hub and places the country at the heart of reshaping the future of global AI.”
Amin H. Nasser, President and CEO of Aramco, said the investment “will strengthen Aramco’s leadership in industrial AI applications and digital solutions, while driving the development of Saudi Arabia’s AI infrastructure and national transformation.” He noted that advanced AI technologies will play a crucial role in improving operational efficiency, reducing emissions, and expanding Aramco’s competitive advantage in the global energy market.
Launched in May 2025, HUMAIN develops full-stack AI capabilities spanning next-generation data centers, high-performance infrastructure and cloud platforms, advanced AI models such as ALLAM—one of the world’s most powerful Arabic large language models (LLMs)—and transformative AI solutions designed for both industry and government applications.
In recent months, Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI) — another PIF-owned entity — was transferred to HUMAIN to consolidate the Kingdom’s AI ecosystem.
The collaboration aligns with Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s blueprint for diversifying its economy and positioning itself at the forefront of global digital innovation. PIF has been investing heavily in digital infrastructure and AI research, while Aramco continues to leverage emerging technologies to enhance industrial performance and sustainability.
The transaction remains subject to definitive agreements and regulatory approvals, but once completed, it would mark one of the most significant consolidations of AI assets in the Middle East — and a major step in Saudi Arabia’s bid to become a global force in artificial intelligence.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox