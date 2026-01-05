Saudi Aramco to launch 98-octane fuel for performance cars

Dubai: Saudi Aramco will introduce a new 98-octane gasoline grade to the Saudi market from early 2026, giving owners of sports and high-performance vehicles a fuel tailored to advanced engines while leaving existing grades unchanged. The launch is part of a broader effort, guided by the Ministry of Energy, to match fuel supply with shifting demand patterns and the growing presence of vehicles that require higher octane for optimal performance and efficiency.

The company expects the new fuel to support both the automotive and energy sectors, improving performance for engines built to global premium standards and helping drivers extract better efficiency from vehicles calibrated for higher octane. The availability of a locally supplied 98-octane option also aligns Saudi Arabia more closely with other major markets where such fuels are standard for performance models.

Gasoline (98) is being set as a premium product designed specifically for sports cars and other high-performance engines that need higher octane levels to run efficiently and avoid knocking. By adding this grade alongside current gasoline products rather than replacing them, Aramco is giving consumers more choice and addressing a niche that has expanded as the local car fleet becomes more diverse and technologically advanced.

By adding a higher-octane gasoline to its domestic portfolio, Aramco is aligning fuel supply with the needs of newer generations of vehicles that feature advanced combustion technologies, higher compression ratios and performance tuning. The move supports economic activity tied to premium and performance cars, from dealers and workshops to motorsport and enthusiast communities, while reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s positioning as a major automotive and mobility market.

Aramco has said that the retail price of Gasoline (98) will be published on its official website on the retail fuel sales page, in line with how other fuel prices are communicated. The new grade will be subject to the same periodic reviews applied to other energy products, under the approved governance framework for pricing energy and water products in the Kingdom.

The company has indicated that any expansion to additional cities will depend on observed demand and consumption trends after the initial launch. This phased approach allows Aramco to calibrate supply, monitor take-up among drivers and retailers, and fine-tune logistics before committing to a wider national footprint.

In the first phase, Gasoline (98) will be offered only in Riyadh, Jeddah and the Dammam metropolitan area, as well as on key connecting highways serving these hubs. Aramco’s rollout plan reflects the concentration of high-performance cars and premium vehicles in these regions, where demand for specialized fuels is strongest and distribution infrastructure is most developed.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.