Saudi Aramco awards multi-billion-dollar unconventional gas contract to NESR

US-listed oilfield firm NESR operates across the Middle East and North Africa region
Dubai: Saudi Aramco has awarded a multi-billion-dollar unconventional gas contract to National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR), a US-listed oilfield services company based in the Middle East and North Africa region.
The contract covers completion services for the Jafurah field and other unconventional gas developments across Saudi Arabia over a five-year term. It represents one of the most significant new phases of Aramco’s unconventional program, central to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 energy diversification strategy.
NESR said the project will require substantial mobilisation of equipment and personnel to support the expansion of drilling and completion activity as Saudi Arabia accelerates the development of its unconventional gas resources.
Sherif Foda, NESR Chairman and CEO, said the award marks a major milestone for the company. “Jafurah is a cornerstone achievement for NESR,” he said.
“Our work there since 2019 — including large-scale hydraulic fracturing operations — has achieved record operational results comparable to leading US shale projects. We are proud to continue partnering with Aramco in advancing Saudi Arabia’s unconventional energy development.”
The Jafurah development, one of the world’s largest unconventional gas fields, is a central component of Saudi Arabia’s plan to boost domestic gas production and reduce reliance on oil for power generation.
Founded in 2017, NESR operates in 16 countries and employs more than 6,000 people across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its services include hydraulic fracturing, completions, drilling, cementing, and other production and evaluation services.
The new award further strengthens NESR’s long-term role in Saudi Arabia’s energy ecosystem and supports the Kingdom’s goal of building a globally competitive, technologically advanced oilfield services sector.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox