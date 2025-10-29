Saudi Aramco awards multi-billion-dollar unconventional gas contract to NESR

The contract covers completion services for the Jafurah field and other unconventional gas developments across Saudi Arabia over a five-year term. It represents one of the most significant new phases of Aramco’s unconventional program, central to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 energy diversification strategy.

Founded in 2017, NESR operates in 16 countries and employs more than 6,000 people across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its services include hydraulic fracturing, completions, drilling, cementing, and other production and evaluation services.

The Jafurah development, one of the world’s largest unconventional gas fields, is a central component of Saudi Arabia’s plan to boost domestic gas production and reduce reliance on oil for power generation.

“Our work there since 2019 — including large-scale hydraulic fracturing operations — has achieved record operational results comparable to leading US shale projects. We are proud to continue partnering with Aramco in advancing Saudi Arabia’s unconventional energy development.”

NESR said the project will require substantial mobilisation of equipment and personnel to support the expansion of drilling and completion activity as Saudi Arabia accelerates the development of its unconventional gas resources.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.