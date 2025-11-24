Aramco and Pasqal unveil Saudi Arabia’s first industrial quantum computer in Dhahran
Dubai: Aramco has taken a major step in the region’s technology landscape with the deployment of Saudi Arabia’s first quantum computer, built in partnership with Pasqal. The system, powered by neutral-atom technology and installed at Aramco’s data centre in Dhahran, marks the first quantum computer in the Middle East dedicated to industrial applications. Both companies said the milestone will accelerate the development of quantum use cases across energy, materials and advanced industrial operations.
The deployment strengthens Aramco’s push to integrate next-generation digital tools into its core business. Ahmad O. Al-Khowaiter, Aramco’s Executive Vice President of Technology & Innovation, said the company sees quantum computing as a natural extension of its digital strategy. "We are deploying AI and other technologies at scale to further enhance our operations, maximize efficiency and unlock value across our business."
The machine delivered to Aramco is Pasqal’s most powerful system to date, capable of controlling 200 qubits arranged in programmable two-dimensional arrays. Pasqal described the deployment as a defining moment for the region. Loïc Henriet, the company’s CEO, said: “This is a historic milestone with Aramco. The deployment of our most powerful quantum computer yet is a piece of history and a landmark for the Middle East’s quantum future.”
Quantum systems of this scale allow companies to explore new optimisation techniques, advanced simulation models and algorithms that are not feasible on classical computing hardware. For industries such as energy, the technology could enhance modelling of subsurface environments, accelerate complex materials research and improve large-scale supply-chain planning.
The deployment is also the result of a multi-year relationship between Aramco and Pasqal. Wa’ed Ventures, part of Aramco’s venture capital arm, became one of Pasqal’s early strategic investors after participating in the company’s funding round in January 2023. Since then, Wa’ed has supported Pasqal’s efforts to establish a presence in Saudi Arabia and adapt its technology to local industrial needs.
Aramco and Pasqal also plan to strengthen the Kingdom’s technical capabilities alongside the installation. Pasqal will provide training programmes and joint research opportunities for Saudi engineers and scientists, giving them access to real-world quantum hardware and applied research environments. The companies say this will help nurture the next generation of specialised talent, while building a foundation for a regional quantum industry.
Unlike many quantum systems deployed for academic or experimental purposes, the Dhahran installation is built specifically to support industrial decision-making and high-value use cases. Aramco aims to use the platform to explore applications in optimisation, computational chemistry and predictive modelling, areas where quantum techniques may offer significant performance gains.
