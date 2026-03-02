The Ministry affirmed security remains in place to protect infrastructure and communities
The Saudi Ministry of Defense reported that two drones attempting to strike the Ras Tanura refinery were intercepted and destroyed on Monday morning.
A Ministry spokesperson said the operation caused a limited fire from falling shrapnel, but there were no civilian casualties. Some debris fell near civilian areas and property during the interception, authorities added.
The Ministry affirmed that security measures remain in place to protect both critical infrastructure and nearby communities.
