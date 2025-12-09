Saudi Arabia keen on buying Salah in winter transfer window

A source within the Public Investment Fund (PIF) told AFP on Tuesday that officials are closely monitoring Salah’s situation amid his standoff with Liverpool. “We follow Salah’s position thoroughly and believe there can be a move either on loan or through a permanent transfer,” the source said, requesting anonymity. “There are no direct negotiations with the club yet, but action will be taken at the right moment.”

The Liverpool forward fuelled speculation after he was left unused in Sunday’s 3-3 draw with Leeds, later saying he felt he had been “thrown under the bus” by the club and no longer had a relationship with manager Arne Slot. The 33-year-old was also omitted from the squad for Tuesday’s Champions League match away to Inter Milan.

