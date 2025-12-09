Saudi Arabia keen on buying Salah in winter transfer window

Officials in Saudi Arabia are closely monitoring Salah’s situation
Dubai: Egyptian superstar Mohammad Salah has been at the centre of intense speculation recently, and now Saudi Arabia has signalled it is prepared to do “whatever it can” to lure the unsettled Liverpool forward during the winter transfer window.
A source within the Public Investment Fund (PIF) told AFP on Tuesday that officials are closely monitoring Salah’s situation amid his standoff with Liverpool. “We follow Salah’s position thoroughly and believe there can be a move either on loan or through a permanent transfer,” the source said, requesting anonymity. “There are no direct negotiations with the club yet, but action will be taken at the right moment.”
According to the PIF source, Saudi authorities hope to secure the Egyptian winger in January, adding him to the growing list of global stars in the Saudi Pro League, including Cristiano Ronaldo. PIF owns a 75 per cent stake in Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Ahli, and Al Ittihad, but interest in Salah reportedly extends beyond these clubs.
“There is competition within the Saudi league to bring in Salah,” the source said, revealing that Al Qadsiah — linked to state-owned energy giant Aramco — has also expressed strong interest. “It’s not only the PIF-affiliated clubs.”
Ronaldo currently plays for Al Nassr, while Salah’s former Liverpool teammate Darwin Nunez is at Al Hilal. Former Premier League player of the season N’Golo Kante represents Al Ittihad. Still, Salah remains the most prominent Arab football star.
The Liverpool forward fuelled speculation after he was left unused in Sunday’s 3-3 draw with Leeds, later saying he felt he had been “thrown under the bus” by the club and no longer had a relationship with manager Arne Slot. The 33-year-old was also omitted from the squad for Tuesday’s Champions League match away to Inter Milan.
Salah has been pivotal to Liverpool’s success, helping secure two Premier League titles and a Champions League crown during his iconic tenure. He signed a contract extension in April after steering the club to another league title.
Set to join Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations after next weekend’s home match against Brighton, Salah has hinted that the fixture could be his final appearance for the Reds before a possible January exit.
Although he recorded 29 goals and 18 assists last season, Salah has struggled this campaign, scoring just four times in 13 Premier League games as the reigning champions sit 10th in the table.
“Every player faces ups and downs. Salah is only 33 and still has much to offer,” the PIF source said. “He is adored worldwide and would have a tremendous impact on the Saudi League, both on and off the pitch.”
With inputs from AFP
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox