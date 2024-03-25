Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala is buying the specialty pharmaceutical company Kelix bio, which launched late 2020 and has since acquired manufacturing businesses in India, Malta and Morocco. The latter has a broad range of oral and injectable formulations in treatments related to diabetes, oncology, cardiology and central nervous systems. Mubadala sees the deal as a boost to the ‘UAE’s global standing in life sciences’. “With Kelix bio specializing in relevant therapy areas and a leadership team experienced in successful buy-and-build strategies globally, the move aligns with Mubadala’s goal to position the UAE prominently in the global life sciences sector,” said a statement. “By amplifying our domestic capabilities in producing essential medications via Kelix bio, our goal is to significantly empower the UAE’s healthcare infrastructure, ensuring wider access to life-saving treatments for all citizens,” said Ismail Ali Abdulla, Head of UAE Clusters, at Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform. Hocine Sidi-Said and Alhadi Alwazir are co-founders of Kelix bio. The ‘buy-and-build’ specialty generic business has focused on emerging markets to develop and commercialize affordable specialty products in ‘jurisdictions historically deprived from access to such medications’. Founding investors in Kelix are Development Partners International, British International Investment, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The UAE has had a high incidence of non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, cancer and diabetes. “Yet the nation relies on pharmaceutical imports to meet the needs of patients and healthcare professionals alike,” said the statement. Mubadala’s aims to have manufacturing partnerships that will ‘enhance pharmaceutical capabilities regionally’. “The agreements build on Mubadala’s efforts to establish an Abu Dhabi based national pharma champion, which will enhance the UAE’s pharma infrastructure, address the nation’s most prevalent diseases, reduce healthcare expenditure, strengthen the UAE’s drug security and set another milestone towards a resilient, knowledge-based economy,” the statement said.

