BMW has unveiled a concept vehicle that showcases novel electric underpinnings that the company says will boost profitability and steal EV buyers from Tesla and Mercedes-Benz.
Image Credit: BMW
The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X electric sport activity vehicle comes with interiors that largely make use of plant-based materials, as well as personalized driving sounds and impressive new drive technology.
It follows last year's unveiling of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept car, an offering developed to compete with Mercedes-Benz's upcoming CLA electric sedan and Tesla's revamped Model 3 electric sedan.
This larger concept is intended to showcase evolution of BMW's X model SUVs and will compete against the Mercedes EQA and EQB and Tesla Model Y electric vehicles, among other luxury electric SUVs.
BMW is calling its new concept a 'sport activity vehicle,' although most consumers will simply consider it an SUV for its generous ground clearance, higher ride height, spacious interior, long wheelbase, short overhangs, large window areas and panoramic glass roof.
With vertically aligned LED headlights and a kidney grille backlit against the contours, the Vision Neue Klasse X retains elements of BMW's trademark aesthetic but updates them to more of a monolithic feel.
The concept vehicle will offer the new 'super-brains' technology, a novel drive and chassis control based on a software stack BMW developed to guarantee an even smoother drive than other existing electric vehicles provide.
BMW's top-end Neue Klasse models will boast a range of about 800 kilometers and will charge from 10% to 80% in less than 30 minutes.
The production version will feature new, 6th generation eDrive technology, including an 800-volt system that will improve charging speed by up to 30% and boost range as much as 30%.
The road-legal version of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X will start production next year at its plant in Debrecen, Hungary.
