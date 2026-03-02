GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
PHOTOS
PHOTOS
Photos /
Business

Air travel disruption leaves passengers stranded globally

Across the region, airlines have cancelled thousands of services

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Stranded travellers speak with airline staff after flights to the Middle East were cancelled following the US-Israeli attack on Iran, at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia. Hundreds of thousands of passengers worldwide remain stranded as widespread cancellations trigger the worst travel disruption since the COVID-19 pandemic, with escalating regional tensions forcing major airspace closures across the Middle East.
Stranded travellers speak with airline staff after flights to the Middle East were cancelled following the US-Israeli attack on Iran, at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia. Hundreds of thousands of passengers worldwide remain stranded as widespread cancellations trigger the worst travel disruption since the COVID-19 pandemic, with escalating regional tensions forcing major airspace closures across the Middle East.
AP
1/10
Passengers whose flights were cancelled wait at the departure terminal of Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon. Key aviation hubs, including Dubai — the world’s busiest international airport — have faced major disruption, with operations suspended for a third consecutive day. Emirates temporarily halted flights to and from Dubai until 3pm UAE time on Tuesday, March 3, citing ongoing airspace restrictions, and urged travellers to check updates before heading to the airport.
AP
2/10
Passengers sit waiting for news about flights at Terminal 4 at London Heathrow Airport in west London as flights are severely disrupted following the US and Israel's strikes on Iran.
AP
3/10
International passengers wait with their luggage at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Terminal 2) in Mumbai after several flights to Middle East destinations were delayed amid the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, as widespread airspace closures and cancellations disrupted global travel.
IANS
4/10
Passengers wait at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo after several Sri Lankan flights bound for Middle Eastern destinations were cancelled due to US-Israeli military action against Iran
IANS
5/10
Nepalese migrant workers bound for the Middle East sit outside an airport after their flight was disrupted by regional airspace closures following escalating tensions and reported military strikes involving Iran, Israel and the United States, in Kathmandu, Nepal, as widespread cancellations leave thousands stranded worldwide.
IANS
6/10
The empty terminal at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
AFP
7/10
Stranded passengers wait at Velana International Airport in Male after several flights to Middle East destinations were cancelled.
AFP
8/10
Iranian nationals arrive in northeastern Turkey after passing through the Razi-Kapikoy border crossing in Van, on March 2, 2026 as Turkey and Iran have mutually suspended day-trip crossings at their border.
AP
9/10
Passengers wait at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
AFP
10/10
Passengers stranded at Indira Gandhi International Airport as several flights are cancelled amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, in New Delhi.
ANI
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More
Related Topics:
Iran Israel conflictUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A flydubai plane is parked on the tarmac at Dubai International Airport as Iran retaliates following the US and Israel’s assassination of its supreme leader.

US-Israel- Iran war day 3: flydubai extends suspension

2m read
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar safe in Dubai amid flight cancellation

2m read
Almost all flight operations out of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have been cancelled or are facing delays after Iran was attacked this morning by the US and Israel.

India-UAE flights suspended amid Gulf tensions

2m read
Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight before travelling and ensure their contact details are up to date via the airline’s booking management system.

flydubai cancels flights to Iran, Israel

1m read