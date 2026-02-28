Airline says safety is top priority as it rebooks affected passengers
Dubai: Regional airspace closures have disrupted several flights operated by Dubai carrier Emirates, as tensions continue to affect aviation operations across parts of the Middle East.
While the airline did not specify which services were affected, Dubai Airports confirmed that several Emirates flights to destinations in the region, including Jordan and Lebanon, were cancelled.
The latest disruption follows a series of airspace restrictions announced by authorities across the Gulf after strikes targeting Iran, prompting airlines to suspend, reroute or cancel services as a precaution.
In a statement, Emirates said it is actively monitoring developments and coordinating with relevant authorities.
“We are actively monitoring the situation, engaging with relevant authorities, and adjusting our operations in line with the latest developments. Emirates adheres to all regulatory requirements and follows guidance issued by aviation authorities,” the airline said.
Emirates apologised for the inconvenience caused and said affected passengers are being assisted with rebooking, refunds or alternative travel arrangements.
“The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority,” the airline added.
The disruption comes after multiple countries in the region temporarily closed or restricted their airspace following airstrikes on Iran and heightened security tensions.
Aviation authorities in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Iran and Iraq announced precautionary measures, leading to widespread flight cancellations, diversions and delays across the Gulf.
This is a rapidly evolving situation. Please refresh for updates.