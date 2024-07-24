Dubai: The Saudi Arabian Military Industries Company (SAMI) enters two agreements with Lockheed Martin and Airbus Helicopters to expand its capabilities in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of military transport aircraft C-130 Hercules aircraft in Saudi Arabia.
The Lockheed Martin corporation is an American aerospace and defence manufacturer.
Under the first agreement, SAMI joins a select group of 14 nations with authorised service centres for C-130 Hercules aircraft MRO under Lockheed Martin.
Abdul Salam Al Ghamdi, executive vice president of SAMI Aerospace, emphasised that this step will elevate the C-130 Hercules fleet through top-tier MRO services, engineering, and modifications, ensuring support for operators regionally and globally, according to a Saudi Gazette report.
The second agreement focuses on localising helicopter MRO operations in collaboration with Airbus Helicopters. SAMI's CEO Walid Abu khaled, highlighted these partnerships as pivotal in advancing local capabilities and strengthening Saudi Arabia's defence industry sector.