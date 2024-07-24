Dubai: The Saudi Arabian Military Industries Company (SAMI) enters two agreements with Lockheed Martin and Airbus Helicopters to expand its capabilities in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of military transport aircraft C-130 Hercules aircraft in Saudi Arabia.

The Lockheed Martin corporation is an American aerospace and defence manufacturer.

Under the first agreement, SAMI joins a select group of 14 nations with authorised service centres for C-130 Hercules aircraft MRO under Lockheed Martin.

Abdul Salam Al Ghamdi, executive vice president of SAMI Aerospace, emphasised that this step will elevate the C-130 Hercules fleet through top-tier MRO services, engineering, and modifications, ensuring support for operators regionally and globally, according to a Saudi Gazette report.