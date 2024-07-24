Dubai: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) introduces the Request to Pay feature on its Fawran instant payment service, which is accessible through the QIB mobile application.
Fawran is a method of electronic funds transfer, allowing for almost immediate transfer of money between bank accounts.
This new feature underscores QIB's dedication to delivering financial solutions, enhancing the ease and efficiency of payments for its customers.
With the Fawran Request to Pay service, users can instantly request payments from registered Fawran users via the QIB Mobile App. Simply by entering the recipient's alias and the required amount, the request is swiftly transmitted through Fawran to the recipient, who can approve the payment from any bank in Qatar. Upon approval, the transfer is executed instantly, ensuring seamless and prompt transactions.
Aligned with Qatar’s third financial sector strategy, the Request to Pay feature integrates advanced security measures, enhancing transaction security and accessibility. This strategic initiative supports Qatar's aspiration to lead in secure digital banking and financial services, empowering customers with a streamlined payment request and receipt process.