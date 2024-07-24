This new feature underscores QIB's dedication to delivering financial solutions, enhancing the ease and efficiency of payments for its customers.

With the Fawran Request to Pay service, users can instantly request payments from registered Fawran users via the QIB Mobile App. Simply by entering the recipient's alias and the required amount, the request is swiftly transmitted through Fawran to the recipient, who can approve the payment from any bank in Qatar. Upon approval, the transfer is executed instantly, ensuring seamless and prompt transactions.