AI-powered personalisation: How is it transforming everyday banking?

Innovations in customer service, fraud detection, and compliance are among the key factors propelling the rise of AI in the banking industry, enhancing operational efficiency, lowering costs, and disrupting traditional business models. Generative AI has the potential to enhance bank revenues by up to 6%. By streamlining routine tasks and enhancing personalised offerings, banks can reduce costs while improving their value proposition. It can also boost operational productivity by 22-30%, helping banks optimise critical areas such as risk management and compliance. This adaptability enables institutions to quickly react to market changes without compromising quality. By enabling customised products and services that meet the unique needs of individual customers, banks can also reduce churn rates and improve customer retention. AI-driven solutions provide personalised experiences that both attract new clients and strengthen relationships with existing ones.