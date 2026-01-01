Banking in 2026: When money becomes invisible

In 2026, banking in the Gulf and beyond will feel less like a place you visit and more like a digital utility running quietly in the background of daily life. Artificial intelligence, embedded finance and real-time payments are fusing into a new operating system for money that will challenge long‑standing profit pools and legacy business models. For Gulf banks, the next 12 months are not about tweaking apps, but about deciding what kind of institution they want to be in this new landscape.