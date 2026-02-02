AE Coin: A payment method for UAE’s Federal Government authorities

“This partnership underscores our strong commitment to shaping the future of payments and driving meaningful innovation in the UAE,” said Dr. Bernd van Linder, CEO of CBD. “By enabling AE Coin acceptance through our acquiring network, we are creating new opportunities for businesses and federal services to deliver greater flexibility and convenience to their customers. This initiative is another example of how UAE is building a secure, inclusive, and digitally empowered economy where modern payment solutions enhance everyday experiences and support the nation’s long-term vision for financial leadership.