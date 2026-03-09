How AI is reshaping the financial services sector in the Gulf

Consider what happens when you contact your bank with a question. Increasingly, your first point of contact may be a virtual assistant - a computer programme that understands your question and can often resolve your issue immediately. These systems use natural language processing, which essentially means they can understand and respond to ordinary human speech and text. For customers, this means faster answers and less time waiting on hold.

Behind the scenes, banks are using AI to analyse how customers behave and what they need. This allows banks to offer personalised advice and services that feel tailored to each individual rather than one-size-fits-all. The result is a more engaging and intuitive banking experience.

Making banks, safer and more efficient

One of AI's most significant contributions is in security. Financial fraud is a growing problem worldwide, and criminals are constantly developing new tactics. Traditional security systems, which rely on fixed rules, often struggle to keep up. AI takes a different approach - it learns from patterns across millions of transactions in real time, spotting suspicious activity that might otherwise slip through unnoticed.

Think of it like this: a traditional security system is like a guard checking identification at a door. An AI-powered system is more like a detective who notices when something just doesn't feel right, even if the person at the door has all the right credentials. This ability to detect subtle anomalies helps stop fraud before it happens, protecting both banks and their customers.

AI is also automating routine tasks such as processing transactions, monitoring compliance and entering data. This reduces errors and frees up bank employees to focus on more complex work that requires human judgment and creativity.

Opening doors to more people

Perhaps one of AI's most promising applications is in expanding access to financial services. Historically, people without extensive credit histories - including many small business owners and first-time borrowers - have struggled to access loans and other financial products. Banks simply didn't have enough information to assess their risk.

AI changes this equation. By analysing alternative data sources and identifying patterns that humans might miss, AI systems can help lenders make informed decisions about people who would previously have been turned away. This opens the door to secure loans, digital payment tools and tailored financial products for a much wider segment of the population.

A special consideration: Islamic finance

The Gulf is a global hub for Islamic finance, which operates according to the principles of Sharia that differ from conventional banking. Here, AI is being used to ensure that investment decisions and financial products comply with these requirements. For example, AI can help automate the process of checking whether an investment is permissible under Islamic law, or help insurance companies create products that respect religious guidelines while still meeting individual needs.

Regulation that keeps pace

Innovation without oversight can lead to problems, and the region's regulators understand this.

The UAE’s National AI Strategy 2031 emphasises AI leadership, ethics principles, and regulatory guidance aimed at fairness, transparency and safety. The government issued AI Ethics and Principles and Generative AI Guidelines to shape responsible AI adoption and governance and in a unique move, the UAE is planning to integrate AI into the legislative process itself. AI tools will be used to help draft and revise laws.

Saudi Arabia’s AI policy is driven by its National Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) and the broader Vision 2030 agenda, focusing on economic diversification and data governance. Regulations include data protection measures and oversight of AI-generated content, primarily through ethical guidelines and administrative rules rather than comprehensive statutory law.

Egypt hasn’t enacted a standalone AI law yet but has adopted Responsible AI charters and OECD-aligned principles, emphasising human rights, transparency and accountability in AI deployment.

In late 2024, the Qatar Central Bank issued comprehensive guidelines for how financial institutions should use AI. These rules encourage innovation while emphasising transparency, ethical use and careful risk management.

The goal of all regulators is to ensure that AI systems are fair, accountable and secure. This regulatory clarity gives businesses confidence to invest in new technologies, while assuring customers that their interests are protected.

The way forward

Challenges remain. Like everywhere else, the Gulf faces a shortage of skilled professionals in data science and AI. Integrating new technologies with older systems can be complex and expensive. And as AI becomes more powerful, ensuring that it remains transparent and free from bias will require ongoing attention.

Yet the trajectory is clear. AI is becoming foundational to how financial services are delivered across the Gulf, and the region's proactive approach to both innovation and regulation positions it as a regional leader. For businesses and consumers, the message is simple: the future of finance is intelligent, and it's already here.