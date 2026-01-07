GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

UAE stablecoin push accelerates as Network, RAKBANK join in

Network enables AE Coin payments in UAE, CBUAE backs RAKBANK stablecoin issuance

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
UAE stablecoin push accelerates as Network, RAKBANK join in
WAM

Dubai: The UAE’s regulated stablecoin ecosystem is gaining momentum after RAKBANK secured in-principle approval from the Central Bank of the UAE to issue an AED-backed stablecoin, while payments firm Network International moved to enable stablecoin payments across merchant platforms through AE Coin.

RAKBANK said the approval allows it to proceed with plans to launch a dirham-backed payment token, subject to meeting remaining regulatory and operational requirements. The initiative marks the latest step in the bank’s expansion into digital asset services.

Dirham-backed stablecoin

The proposed stablecoin will be backed one-to-one by UAE dirhams held in segregated, regulated accounts, supporting full redemption at par value. RAKBANK said the token will also feature audited smart contracts and real-time reserve attestations to enhance transparency and operational integrity.

The bank has been building its digital asset capabilities. In 2025, it enabled retail customers to trade cryptocurrencies through a regulated brokerage partner, providing a compliant access point to digital assets.

Raheel Ahmed, group chief executive of RAKBANK, said the approval reflects the bank’s focus on responsible, regulated innovation aligned with the UAE’s digital economy agenda.

AE Coin acceptance

In a separate development, Network International said it has become the first payments platform in the UAE to enable regulated stablecoin payments at scale through AE Coin, following a memorandum of understanding with Al Maryah Community Bank.

The partnership will integrate AE Coin into Network’s point-of-sale and e-commerce systems, allowing merchants to accept stablecoin payments across physical and digital channels.

Stablecoins to merchants

AE Coin is the UAE’s first Central Bank-licensed, fully reserved, AED-denominated stablecoin. MBank said enabling payments through the AEC Wallet will expand secure and compliant digital payment options for consumers and businesses.

Network said the rollout strengthens its digital payments ecosystem and supports the growing demand for alternative payment methods.

E-payments ecosystem

Executives from Network, MBank and AED Stablecoin LLC said the initiative demonstrates how regulated stablecoins can be integrated into existing payment infrastructure to support real-world commercial use.

Together, the two announcements underline how UAE banks and payment firms are accelerating efforts to embed regulated stablecoins into mainstream financial services, as the country positions itself as a regional hub for digital assets and tokenised payments.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Cryptocurrency

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A performance with an Etihad Rail train.

What Etihad Rail means for daily travel in 2026

3m read
The General Network of Government Communication highlights Dubai’s readiness and whole-of-government integration model

How Dubai's unified model boosts emergency readiness

2m read
e& UAE to explore Stablecoin payments through AE Coin

e& UAE to explore Stablecoin payments through AE Coin

2m read
Mbank, 7X transform UAE payments with AE Coin

Mbank, 7X transform UAE payments with AE Coin

2m read