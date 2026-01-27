GOLD/FOREX
BUSINESS
Banking & Insurance

RAKBANK posts Dh2.6b profit in 2025, assets cross Dh100b milestone

UAE lender reports 26% rise in annual profit as deposits, loans, non-interest income grow

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK) reported a 26% rise in full-year profit for 2025, with earnings after tax reaching Dh2.6 billion, as the lender recorded growth across deposits, lending and non-interest income.

The bank said total assets climbed 19% year on year to Dh105 billion, taking its balance sheet above the Dh100 billion mark for the first time. Deposits rose 18% to Dh70.5 billion, while gross loans and advances increased 11.7% to Dh56 billion.

RAKBANK’s return on common equity improved to 20.2%, up from 18.4% a year earlier, while return on assets rose to 2.8% from 2.6%. The lender said its performance was supported by a net interest margin of 4.3% and a CASA ratio of 65%, alongside a 29% year-on-year increase in non-interest income, driven mainly by wealth management, foreign exchange and investment income.

New products, investments pay off

RAKBANK said its balance sheet expanded by Dh16.7 billion over the year, reflecting higher lending activity and deposit inflows. The bank also pointed to the launch of new offerings, including wealth products, SME payment capabilities, crypto brokerage services and corporate escrow solutions.

Asset quality improved during the year, with the impaired loans ratio falling to 1.9% from 2.2% a year earlier. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 18.1%, remaining above regulatory requirements. The bank said its investments in technology, people, infrastructure and premises increased 20% year on year.  

