GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

ADCB profit jumps 22% in 2025 as assets climb to Dh774b, dividend proposed

Abu Dhabi lender posts Dh11.45b profit as loans, deposits, and revenues rise

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
ADCB profit jumps 22% in 2025 as assets climb to Dh774b, dividend proposed
Afra Al Nofeli/Gulf News

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reported a net profit after tax of Dh11.445 billion in 2025, a 22% increase from the previous year, supported by revenue growth, balance sheet expansion, and improving efficiency.

Profit before tax reached Dh12.843 billion, up 21% year on year, extending the bank’s run of quarterly expansion to 18 consecutive quarters. In the fourth quarter alone, profit before tax rose 30% to Dh3.736 billion, while net profit climbed to Dh3.342 billion.

Operating income grew 14% over the year, driven by higher net interest income and stronger fee income, reflecting increased business volumes and customer activity.

Efficiency improved across the group, with the cost-to-income ratio falling to 28.2%, pointing to tighter cost control alongside rising revenues.

Expanding sheet

The balance sheet expanded sharply. Total assets increased 19% year on year to Dh774 billion. Net loans rose 16% to Dh406 billion. Customer deposits climbed 19% to Dh500 billion, strengthening the bank’s funding base.

ADCB said its board has recommended a cash dividend of Dh0.63 per share for 2025, implying total distributions of Dh4.985 billion, or 44% of net profit. The proposal remains subject to regulatory clearance and shareholder approval at the annual general meeting.

The results highlight continued momentum in lending activity, deposit growth, and profitability as the bank scales its franchise across core markets.

Related Topics:
UAE digital bankingAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE’s top bank FAB posts record 2025 profit

UAE’s top bank FAB posts record 2025 profit

2m read
Profit jumps 23% to Dh2.1b as RAKBANK grows assets, loans and deposits through 2025.

RAKBANK posts Dh2.6b profit in 2025, assets over Dh100b

1m read
Commercial Bank of Dubai posts record 2025 profit

Commercial Bank of Dubai posts record 2025 profit

2m read
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB)

ADIB posts record 2025 profit

2m read