ADCB profit jumps 22% in 2025 as assets climb to Dh774b, dividend proposed

Abu Dhabi lender posts Dh11.45b profit as loans, deposits, and revenues rise
Dubai: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reported a net profit after tax of Dh11.445 billion in 2025, a 22% increase from the previous year, supported by revenue growth, balance sheet expansion, and improving efficiency.
Profit before tax reached Dh12.843 billion, up 21% year on year, extending the bank’s run of quarterly expansion to 18 consecutive quarters. In the fourth quarter alone, profit before tax rose 30% to Dh3.736 billion, while net profit climbed to Dh3.342 billion.
Operating income grew 14% over the year, driven by higher net interest income and stronger fee income, reflecting increased business volumes and customer activity.
Efficiency improved across the group, with the cost-to-income ratio falling to 28.2%, pointing to tighter cost control alongside rising revenues.
The balance sheet expanded sharply. Total assets increased 19% year on year to Dh774 billion. Net loans rose 16% to Dh406 billion. Customer deposits climbed 19% to Dh500 billion, strengthening the bank’s funding base.
ADCB said its board has recommended a cash dividend of Dh0.63 per share for 2025, implying total distributions of Dh4.985 billion, or 44% of net profit. The proposal remains subject to regulatory clearance and shareholder approval at the annual general meeting.
The results highlight continued momentum in lending activity, deposit growth, and profitability as the bank scales its franchise across core markets.
