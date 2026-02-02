Mashreq posts Dh8.3b profit before tax in 2025 as assets and lending surge

Dubai: Mashreq reported a strong financial performance in 2025, posting a net profit before tax of Dh8.3 billion and net profit after tax of Dh7.0 billion, reflecting solid balance-sheet growth and higher transaction activity despite the introduction of corporate income tax.

Chairman Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair said the results reflected disciplined growth and client trust, while Group CEO Ahmed Abdelaal highlighted a 20% return on equity and a 31% cost-to-income ratio, among the strongest in the sector.

Mashreq’s balance sheet expanded sharply during the year. Total assets rose 25% to Dh335 billion as of December 31, 2025. Total lending grew 30% to Dh230 billion, while customer deposits increased 27% to Dh205 billion, supported by a CASA ratio of 62%.

Operating income reached Dh12.6 billion, rising 3% year-on-year on an adjusted basis excluding a one-off gain from the partial divestment of IDFAA in 2024. Growth was supported by higher origination volumes and stronger income contributions across the bank’s franchises.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.