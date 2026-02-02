GOLD/FOREX
Mashreq posts Dh8.3b profit before tax in 2025 as assets and lending surge

Operating income rises to Dh12.6b; total assets climb 25% to Dh335b despite corporate tax

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: Mashreq reported a strong financial performance in 2025, posting a net profit before tax of Dh8.3 billion and net profit after tax of Dh7.0 billion, reflecting solid balance-sheet growth and higher transaction activity despite the introduction of corporate income tax.

Operating income reached Dh12.6 billion, rising 3% year-on-year on an adjusted basis excluding a one-off gain from the partial divestment of IDFAA in 2024. Growth was supported by higher origination volumes and stronger income contributions across the bank’s franchises.

Non-interest income increased 16% year-on-year, driven by a 53% rise in investment income and a 30% increase in other income, excluding one-off items.

Mashreq’s balance sheet expanded sharply during the year. Total assets rose 25% to Dh335 billion as of December 31, 2025. Total lending grew 30% to Dh230 billion, while customer deposits increased 27% to Dh205 billion, supported by a CASA ratio of 62%.

Chairman Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair said the results reflected disciplined growth and client trust, while Group CEO Ahmed Abdelaal highlighted a 20% return on equity and a 31% cost-to-income ratio, among the strongest in the sector.

